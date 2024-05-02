Surprising update
William clarifies: This is how Princess Kate is doing
Prince William (41) has used an appointment in Newcastle to talk to members of the public. During his visit, the Prince gave a health update on Princess Kate (42), who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.
Prince William visited a charity in Newcastle on Tuesday. "Free, life-saving treatment and support for men in crisis is what makes James' Place so exceptional at its centers across the country," an Instagram post from the couple's official account said of the appointment.
"We're proud to open the new Newcastle location today, which has already helped more than 140 men since it opened its doors in January."
William gives health update on Kate
Prince William can be seen in photos talking to men at the facility. The 41-year-old also used the visit to chat with passers-by on the street, taking photos and shaking hands with them.
"Can I ask you how your wife and children are?" a passer-by asked Prince William to his wife, who has cancer, according to the Daily Mail. The royal replied: "Everyone's fine, thank you. Yes, we're fine."
Princess Kate's courageous battle with cancer and her ongoing treatment have attracted the attention and compassion of the public. Despite her absence from public appearances, support within the royal family remains strong, as William emphasized during his visit.
Emotional return of King Charles
On Tuesday, King Charles also made his first appearance after the shocking diagnosis: together with his wife Camilla, he paid a symbolic visit to a cancer center in London. Television pictures showed the 75-year-old shaking hands before entering the Macmillan Center, where he spoke with patients about their experiences and treatment.
During the meeting with the patients, the 75-year-old repeatedly reached for their hands to give them strength and courage. A strength with which he himself has been fighting his own cancer for months.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.