New trial:
Weinstein sat chained to wheelchair in front of judge
Around a week after a rape conviction against him was overturned, former film mogul Harvey Weinstein appeared in court on Wednesday. According to his lawyers, the 72-year-old, who suffers from a variety of health problems, was wheeled into the courtroom in Manhattan in a wheelchair to which he was handcuffed.
A representative of the public prosecutor's office said that the prosecution was "firmly convinced" that Weinstein would be convicted again.
"Believe in this case"
"We believe in this case and we will reopen this case," Deputy District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said at a court hearing in New York on Wednesday.
The defense also agreed to a new trial. Both sides signaled that they could be ready for a new trial in the fall if that would fit into the court calendar. Judge Curtis Farber initially scheduled a new hearing for May 29. Whether a new trial actually takes place, however, could also depend on whether witnesses want to testify again, for example.
Sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020
Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual offenses in 2020. Last week, an appeals court in New York surprisingly overturned the historic conviction. By a narrow majority, the panel found that procedural errors had been made at the trial. Numerous supporters and activists of the #MeToo movement were horrified.
Weinstein is still in prison, however, because he was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2023 in another criminal trial in Los Angeles, which also involved sex crimes. His defense lawyers are also contesting this sentence.
Health problems
After the sentence in New York was overturned, Weinstein was transferred from a prison in upstate New York to Rikers Island prison in the New York metropolitan area. According to his spokesperson and legal team, he then had to be treated in a hospital in Manhattan, suffering from high blood pressure, heart disease and "a variety" of other health problems. He was pushed into the courtroom in a wheelchair on Wednesday.
The first Weinstein trial marked a milestone in legal history. At the time, the case was instrumental in triggering the #MeToo movement. Since 2017, more than 80 women have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual assault. The ex-producer has always denied any guilt and claimed that sexual acts were consensual.
"Justice will be served"
Prosecutor Jessica Mann will work to ensure that "justice is served once again". It was initially expected on Wednesday that Judge Farber would formally overturn Weinstein's conviction in New York, but would not release the 72-year-old.
The Supreme Court of New York had overturned the 2020 rape conviction against the former Hollywood producer last week and ordered a retrial. The judges cited procedural errors during the trial as justification.
However, Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison in California in February 2023 for multiple sexual assaults. This verdict remains final. Dozens of women have accused the once celebrated film producer of sexual assault and even rape. The revelations sparked the #MeToo movement in 2017.
Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents Weinstein's accusers, announced that the "MeToo" settlement would continue.
