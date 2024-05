“Krone” takes a look behind the scenes of falconry

The two Carinthians Franz Schüttelkopf and Michael Holzfeind, who have been interested in birds of prey and owls since they were children, are behind the valuable, now 41-year-old work of the Adlerarena at Landskron Castle. "Back then, things were bad for birds of prey. Pesticides had really affected them," explains Schüttelkopf. Since then, thousands of birds of prey and owls have owed their lives to the two falconers.