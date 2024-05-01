Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Carinthia Unofficial

Why May Day was not just about celebrating

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 18:54

While social democrats spent the holiday in high spirits, the libertarians see no reason to celebrate.

comment0 Kommentare

Historically, the Social Democrats in particular are associated with Labor Day - after all, they emerged from a labor movement in 1889. This is celebrated properly every year on May 1st: the Reds threw parties and celebrations throughout the country; Carinthia's Governor Peter Kaiser also attended two of them.

In his speech, he recalled: "This day is more important than ever this year - because one thing is clear: the digitalized, globalized world of work is constantly presenting us with new challenges." However, he also criticized the extension of working hours recently demanded by the industry. Under the motto "Celebrate, remember and fight on", the Carinthian SPÖ also called for fair pensions and a long-overdue tax on millionaires.

Zitat Icon

The world of work presents us with challenges. We, the SPÖ, are fighting together for more justice - we are the mouthpiece for more than two thirds of the population who want more justice!

Peter Kaiser (SPÖ), Landeshauptmann von Kärnten.

However, another party has positioned itself as the "hackers' party" in recent years: the Freedom Party is increasingly presenting itself as the party of "the little man", talking about "the elite" and was already popular among workers under Jörg Haider.

"SPÖ has said goodbye to the workers"
A look at the results of the most recent state election in 2023 makes it clear that the Blue Party's efforts are paying off! According to a SORA survey, 30 percent of Carinthians with an apprenticeship qualification voted for the FPÖ, 37 percent for the SPÖ; 32 percent of men without a school-leaving certificate also voted for the Freedom Party - only six percent less than the SPÖ.

However, the Carinthian Blue Party sees no reason to celebrate on Labor Day: "Many people can no longer afford daily life, housing, heating, electricity or food, despite their work and achievements," says FP leader Erwin Angerer, who attests that the Red Party has "long since said goodbye to the workers in the state" and explains: "Otherwise, the Carinthian SPÖ and Governor Peter Kaiser would be campaigning for fair wages and relief for citizens and not for even higher taxes and levies.

Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf