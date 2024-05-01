Why May Day was not just about celebrating

However, the Carinthian Blue Party sees no reason to celebrate on Labor Day: "Many people can no longer afford daily life, housing, heating, electricity or food, despite their work and achievements," says FP leader Erwin Angerer, who attests that the Red Party has "long since said goodbye to the workers in the state" and explains: "Otherwise, the Carinthian SPÖ and Governor Peter Kaiser would be campaigning for fair wages and relief for citizens and not for even higher taxes and levies.