Why May Day was not just about celebrating
While social democrats spent the holiday in high spirits, the libertarians see no reason to celebrate.
Historically, the Social Democrats in particular are associated with Labor Day - after all, they emerged from a labor movement in 1889. This is celebrated properly every year on May 1st: the Reds threw parties and celebrations throughout the country; Carinthia's Governor Peter Kaiser also attended two of them.
In his speech, he recalled: "This day is more important than ever this year - because one thing is clear: the digitalized, globalized world of work is constantly presenting us with new challenges." However, he also criticized the extension of working hours recently demanded by the industry. Under the motto "Celebrate, remember and fight on", the Carinthian SPÖ also called for fair pensions and a long-overdue tax on millionaires.
The world of work presents us with challenges. We, the SPÖ, are fighting together for more justice - we are the mouthpiece for more than two thirds of the population who want more justice!
Peter Kaiser (SPÖ), Landeshauptmann von Kärnten.
However, another party has positioned itself as the "hackers' party" in recent years: the Freedom Party is increasingly presenting itself as the party of "the little man", talking about "the elite" and was already popular among workers under Jörg Haider.
"SPÖ has said goodbye to the workers"
A look at the results of the most recent state election in 2023 makes it clear that the Blue Party's efforts are paying off! According to a SORA survey, 30 percent of Carinthians with an apprenticeship qualification voted for the FPÖ, 37 percent for the SPÖ; 32 percent of men without a school-leaving certificate also voted for the Freedom Party - only six percent less than the SPÖ.
However, the Carinthian Blue Party sees no reason to celebrate on Labor Day: "Many people can no longer afford daily life, housing, heating, electricity or food, despite their work and achievements," says FP leader Erwin Angerer, who attests that the Red Party has "long since said goodbye to the workers in the state" and explains: "Otherwise, the Carinthian SPÖ and Governor Peter Kaiser would be campaigning for fair wages and relief for citizens and not for even higher taxes and levies.
