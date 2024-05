“Brought Lindsey Vonn to Fuschl when she was 19”

"These are moments you never forget." Yes, Robert Trenkwalder reminisced during the "Krone" interview. Since 1976, the 76-year-old has been an integral part of the Ski World Cup - but on May 1, he will retire. "Just one step back, I'm not completely gone," laughs the busy Innsbruck native, who has been involved in countless gold medals in a wide variety of roles during his career.