Video led police to brutal thug

As there were initially no witnesses to an attack on the man from Wolfsberg, it was assumed that he had suffered a serious fall. However, the investigation led the Wolfsberg police officers on the trail of a German known to the police. A video recording was found of the 45-year-old being brutally beaten up by the man. The 21-year-old perpetrator was arrested by order of the public prosecutor and taken to the prison in Klagenfurt. Further investigations into the brutal act are still ongoing.