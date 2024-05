Ronaldo rakes in millions with club shares

"Most of the fans are grateful!"

Ronaldo had bought Cruzeiro in 2021, having already owned a majority stake in Valladolid since 2018. "Most fans are grateful that I have made a name for Cruzeiro again, both nationally and internationally. My goal was achieved. It was always the plan to bring Cruzeiro back and give it to the right person at the right time," said the 47-year-old. The new owner of Cruzeiro is billionaire Pedro Figueiredo, founder of Brazil's largest supermarket chain.