Unfair St. Veit
“Triple pack” followed by a fractured skull
Things are going well in the Carinthian lower house! The Bomber suffered a serious injury at ATSV Wolfsberg II. St. Veit whistled for fair play against Eisenkappel in the Unterliga Ost. Carinthian League club Landskron fired their coach and Martin Hinteregger left for the Bundesliga match between Salzburg and Sturm with a cut and a "double pack" in his luggage. .
Change of coach! In the Carinthian League, Hannes Lassnig had to step down after four defeats in six games at Landskron in the spring. His former "co" Stefan Stresch took over on an interim basis.
Unfair St. Veit! In the Unterliga Ost, Bad Eisenkappel held their own for a long time away at St. Veit and were only 1-0 down in the 79th minute. After an injury stoppage - Eisenkappel had been in possession of the ball beforehand - the game continued with a referee's ball. However, the home team did not give the ball to the visitors, as is usual in fair play, but grabbed the ball and Revelant increased the score to 2:0 in the 80th minute. Final score 4:1! Curious: St. Veit coach Martin Kaiser is also head of coach training at the Carinthian Football Association.
Mister 100 percent! That has been coach Florian Zuschlag since his arrival in Oberglan (1st C) in the winter. Because they have now also beaten St. Urban 3:2 at home, "Zuze" has a flawless record - six games, six wins!
In the Unterliga Ost, Sirnitz beat Maria Saal 5:3 away from home. As the match was postponed from Saturday to Sunday, the boys from the Coach13 project had to travel without Martin Hinteregger to the game at Fortuna Salzburg and to visit the Red Bull Academy. After the game, the former star jetted off to the city of Mozart with a "brace" and a cut (he got an elbow in the face) in his luggage, where he attended the Bundesliga match against Sturm (2:2) with his young players.
In Köttmannsdorf before the derby against ATUS Ferlach, referee Christof Leitner was honored by the KFV for his 1000th game. "But I have a total of 1010 games under my belt!" grinned the 35-year-old. Ferlach then celebrated a 2:1 victory after Schwarz made it 1:0 and a Bürgler shot deflected by Erzen, their fourth win in a row.
Bomber suffers serious injury! Elias Gfrerer scored a "triple pack" in ATSV Wolfsberg II's 6:0 victory over Landskron II (2nd D). He then suffered a fractured skull in a duel with Landskron goalie Yehor Kotsupatryi - end of season!
The duel between Treffen and Afritz (2nd B) reacheddouble figures: The visitors celebrated a 10:0 victory. Sandro Moser scored four goals.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.