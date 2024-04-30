“Triple pack” followed by a fractured skull

Unfair St. Veit! In the Unterliga Ost, Bad Eisenkappel held their own for a long time away at St. Veit and were only 1-0 down in the 79th minute. After an injury stoppage - Eisenkappel had been in possession of the ball beforehand - the game continued with a referee's ball. However, the home team did not give the ball to the visitors, as is usual in fair play, but grabbed the ball and Revelant increased the score to 2:0 in the 80th minute. Final score 4:1! Curious: St. Veit coach Martin Kaiser is also head of coach training at the Carinthian Football Association.