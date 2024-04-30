Vorteilswelt
Limbs missing

Five skeletons discovered in Hermann Göring’s house

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 12:12

Amateur archaeologists have discovered five skeletons without hands and feet during excavations in the house of Nazi criminal Hermann Göring. The area around the Wolf's Lair is actually considered to be well researched, which is why the discovery came as a surprise.

comment0 Kommentare

"We were completely shocked," said one of the researchers from the German-Polish team after the gruesome discovery. Not only was the discovery unexpected - the bodies were also missing limbs.

The identity of the victims is still unclear. The bodies were found because a wooden floor was to be examined. They dug underneath it and found skeletal remains at a depth of around ten centimetres.

Video: Researchers report on the find

After the researchers called the police and no signs of a recent crime were found, the team continued their excavations and came across more bones.

Bones of newborn discovered
In the meantime, the remains of a small animal were suspected, but after a short time the researchers realized that it was the skull bone of a newborn. "It's the most horrific thing we've seen," they said.

Two of the victims were children
As the excavations progressed, they discovered three more skeletons, two of which belonged to adults and the third to a child between the ages of seven and ten.

Site of the Wolf's Lair, the Nazi headquarters. Small picture: the Nazi criminal, art "collector", former Reichsmarschall and Luftwaffe chief Hermann Göring, long addicted to morphine and accused in the Nuremberg trial. In 1946, he executed himself to escape death by hanging.
Site of the Wolf's Lair, the Nazi headquarters. Small picture: the Nazi criminal, art "collector", former Reichsmarschall and Luftwaffe chief Hermann Göring, long addicted to morphine and accused in the Nuremberg trial. In 1946, he executed himself to escape death by hanging.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/Albin Marciniak – stock.adobe.com/AFP, ACME NEWSPICTURES, Krone KREATIV)
1945: Hermann Göring in Nuremberg
1945: Hermann Göring in Nuremberg
(Bild: AFP)
Adolf Hitler, Hermann Göring, Joseph Goebbels
Adolf Hitler, Hermann Göring, Joseph Goebbels
(Bild: AFP)

Victims buried naked
Each victim was missing hand and foot bones, and no remains of cloth were found, indicating that the bodies were buried naked.

People executed - or occultism?
According to NTV, the researchers believe it is likely that the dead were only buried there after the house was built. Otherwise, those who laid pipes in the ground would have discovered them. There used to be a cemetery near the site. The victims could have been executed there or come from a home for mentally impaired people that was located nearby. Occultism is also possible.

Reichsmarschall Hermann Göring (bright uniform) and the head of the "Chancellery of the Führer", Martin Bormann (left), inspect the destruction in the room of the map barracks in the Führer's headquarters, where Colonel Stauffenberg detonated an explosive charge on July 20, 1944.
Reichsmarschall Hermann Göring (bright uniform) and the head of the "Chancellery of the Führer", Martin Bormann (left), inspect the destruction in the room of the map barracks in the Führer's headquarters, where Colonel Stauffenberg detonated an explosive charge on July 20, 1944.
(Bild: APA/dpa/Heinrich Hoffmann/UPI)
Ehemaliges Hitler-Hauptquartier
Über die Wolfsschanze

The Wolf's Lair was the Führer's headquarters during the Second World War and Adolf Hitler often stayed on the premises. The assassination attempt on July 20, 1944 by Count Claus Schenk von Stauffenberg also failed here (see picture above). In 1945, the Wehrmacht blew up many of the buildings. The remains can be visited today.

Mara Tremschnig
Mara Tremschnig
