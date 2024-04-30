Limbs missing
Five skeletons discovered in Hermann Göring’s house
Amateur archaeologists have discovered five skeletons without hands and feet during excavations in the house of Nazi criminal Hermann Göring. The area around the Wolf's Lair is actually considered to be well researched, which is why the discovery came as a surprise.
"We were completely shocked," said one of the researchers from the German-Polish team after the gruesome discovery. Not only was the discovery unexpected - the bodies were also missing limbs.
The identity of the victims is still unclear. The bodies were found because a wooden floor was to be examined. They dug underneath it and found skeletal remains at a depth of around ten centimetres.
Video: Researchers report on the find
After the researchers called the police and no signs of a recent crime were found, the team continued their excavations and came across more bones.
Bones of newborn discovered
In the meantime, the remains of a small animal were suspected, but after a short time the researchers realized that it was the skull bone of a newborn. "It's the most horrific thing we've seen," they said.
Two of the victims were children
As the excavations progressed, they discovered three more skeletons, two of which belonged to adults and the third to a child between the ages of seven and ten.
Victims buried naked
Each victim was missing hand and foot bones, and no remains of cloth were found, indicating that the bodies were buried naked.
People executed - or occultism?
According to NTV, the researchers believe it is likely that the dead were only buried there after the house was built. Otherwise, those who laid pipes in the ground would have discovered them. There used to be a cemetery near the site. The victims could have been executed there or come from a home for mentally impaired people that was located nearby. Occultism is also possible.
The Wolf's Lair was the Führer's headquarters during the Second World War and Adolf Hitler often stayed on the premises. The assassination attempt on July 20, 1944 by Count Claus Schenk von Stauffenberg also failed here (see picture above). In 1945, the Wehrmacht blew up many of the buildings. The remains can be visited today.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.