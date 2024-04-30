Angry reckoning
Benko’s mother-in-law: “René belongs in prison”
While the criminal investigation into former real estate juggler René Benko is only just beginning, his mother-in-law is already demanding in a major interview with the German newspaper "Bild": "René belongs in prison!"
All the money has "gone to his head", explains Brigitte W. in the detailed interview with Bild, in which she reveals how much anger she has built up over the past few years. "René has become a megalomaniac. I feel sorry for all the people who have lost a lot of money and their livelihoods because of him," explains W.
"A world has collapsed for me"
Nathalie's relationship with the 46-year-old Austrian is likely to have shattered the relationship between mother and daughter. According to reports, the two have had no contact with each other for years. She was not invited to the wedding in 2010. At that time, "a world collapsed" for her mother-in-law.
"Enough has been put aside"
Furthermore, W. does not believe that the couple are as destitute as Benko's lawyers make them out to be. "Nobody needs to worry about Nathalie and René's wealth. I'm sure they've put enough money aside. If the justice system doesn't intervene, they'll just get on with their lives," the former saleswoman in a boutique told Bild.
Bank deceived when granting a loan?
In the wake of the Signa bankruptcy, Benko himself is now also under investigation , as reported. The specific allegation: an Austrian bank was deceived about the financial situation of the Signa Group when a loan was granted in the summer of 2023. The WKStA literally calls this "fraud due to alleged pretense of solvency when extending bank loans".
At the time - according to the WKStA's suspicions - everyone involved should have already been aware that it would no longer be possible to repay such a loan. The damage resulting from this alleged deception is estimated at more than 25 million euros. If the amount of damage exceeds 300,000 euros, there is a risk of up to ten years in prison.
