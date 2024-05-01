Panoramic ride through the World Heritage Site

Wachau Wine Spring

Stress-free and car-free through the cultural landscape of the Wachau during the Wachau Wine Spring: from 10 am to 6 pm on both days, guests have the opportunity to visit all participating wineries and taste the exquisite wines of the new vintage. The Wine Spring Ribbon is available from all participating winegrowers as well as on the Wachau Railway train and is also valid as a day ticket for the Wachau Railway. It also entitles you to use the additional trains for the journey to and from the "Steinfeder Night" at Spitz Castle on May 4th. Click here for the timetable.