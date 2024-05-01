The Wachau Railway
Panoramic ride through the World Heritage Site
Climb aboard and enjoy the Wachau - the golden Wachau Railway runs daily between Krems an der Donau and Emmersdorf until November 3, 2024.
The golden railcars with large panoramic windows and the elevated route provide very special views of the unique beauty of the Wachau. The Wachau Railway, which is also part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been operating in this region for more than 110 years. Today it connects the two towns of Krems an der Donau and Emmersdorf over a distance of 34 km. Numerous excursion highlights along the route combine nature, culture, wine and culinary delights and invite young and old to linger and discover.
"RENAISSANCE once, now and here" at Schallaburg Castle
This year's exhibition season at Schallaburg Castle focuses on the Renaissance. From April 6 to November 3, 2024, visitors can look forward to a comprehensive retrospective on the lifestyle of an era that still shapes our present day. Passengers on the Wachau Railway receive reduced admission to the "RENAISSANCE once, now & here" show upon presentation of their ticket.
Wachau Wine Spring
Stress-free and car-free through the cultural landscape of the Wachau during the Wachau Wine Spring: from 10 am to 6 pm on both days, guests have the opportunity to visit all participating wineries and taste the exquisite wines of the new vintage. The Wine Spring Ribbon is available from all participating winegrowers as well as on the Wachau Railway train and is also valid as a day ticket for the Wachau Railway. It also entitles you to use the additional trains for the journey to and from the "Steinfeder Night" at Spitz Castle on May 4th. Click here for the timetable.
Out at the station
On May 25, 2024, it's "Ausg'steckt is" at numerous Wachau railroad stations. Local wines, Wachau specialties, pastries and other delicacies will be served along the Wachau Railway. Further information on the participating stations and partners can be found here.
Summer solstice in the Wachau
On June 22, 2024, a special train will travel directly from Vienna to the Wachau Fire Magicin Spitz an der Donau - one of the most impressive and atmospheric summer solstice celebrations in the Wachau. Booking at the Infocenter is required. Three pairs of trains also run on the Wachau Railway on this evening. Visitors can enjoy the evening spectacle comfortably and car-free on the additional trains. Tickets, offers and timetable are available here.
Season 2024
In the 2024 season, the Wachau Railway will run daily from May 1 to November 3, then until December 1 and during Advent from December 7 to 22 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Guests from Vienna can travel to the Wachau Advent on special trains on December 14 and 15.
Tickets & reservations
All information about the Wachau Railway can be found at www.wachaubahn.at. Tickets are available in the Niederösterreich Bahnen webshop at webshop.niederoesterreichbahnen.at and directly on the train. Bicycle transportation is free of charge. Reservations for bicycle parking spaces are mandatory and can be made at the Niederösterreich Bahnen Infocenter. The day tickets function as hop-on hop-off tickets and allow flexible boarding and alighting at all 13 stops. In addition, holders of the KlimaTicket travel on the Wachaubahn at a reduced price
Contact the
Lower Austria Railways Info Center
Telephone: +43 (0) 2742 360 990-1000
Mail: info@niederoesterreichbahnen.at
Website: www.niederoesterreichbahnen.at
