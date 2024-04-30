Descent impossible
Drunken e-bikers in “mountain distress” after a night on the mountain pastures
It's not called "drunk as a skunk" for nothing: Two e-bikers who had been drinking too much on a mountain pasture above Innsbruck on Monday crashed on their way down into the valley. Both men were unable to continue and had to be rescued by the mountain rescue team.
On the mountain pasture, there's no sin' - as the saying goes. Two Tyrolean men aged 62 and 65 probably thought the same thing on Monday and drank to excess at an alpine hut on Innsbruck's Nordkette mountain range.
As they were no longer able to ride their bikes back down to the valley due to their intoxication, they pushed them.
Die Polizei
Apparently without thinking about how they would get back down to the valley safely and in one piece. "As they no longer felt able to ride their bikes down to the valley due to their intoxication, they pushed them," reported the police. But then the 62-year-old man in front suddenly fell - and disaster struck.
Hikers made an emergency call
The companion wanted to come to the aid of the drunk man, whereupon the 65-year-old fell himself. In the end, both drunk men were lying there, unable to get any further.
Hikers recognized the "plight" of the two locals, figured that they couldn't possibly make it down to the valley on their own - and made an emergency call.
Mountain rescue brought the duo down to the valley
The mountain rescue team arrived - the e-bikers were finally treated on site and then brought down into the valley. The 62-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to Innsbruck Hospital.
