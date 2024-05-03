Majority stake in MV Agusta
Pierer is now cleaning up the luxury brand
The move should have happened in spring 2026, but in the end everything was already clear: Pierer Mobility took over the majority of MV Agusta! Following the early takeover, Hubert Trunkenpolz, a confidant of KTM owner Stefan Pierer, now has the task of repositioning the iconic Italian brand.
Varese in Lombardy: The iconic motorcycle brand MV Agusta has its headquarters an hour and a half's drive from Milan Cathedral, where Pierer Mobility is now in charge. The plan was for the Mattighofen-based company to acquire a majority stake in the Italian manufacturer in spring 2026. The step was brought forward.
KTM AG is taking over the majority and also the industrial management. In the medium term, an annual production volume of more than 10,000 MV Agusta premium motorcycles is planned at the site in Varese.
"It was necessary to create clarity in the ownership structure," says CEO Viktor Sigl. Purchasing and sales had long been in the hands of the Innviertel-based company, which also owns Husqvarna and GasGas in addition to KTM. The processes at MV Agusta have room for improvement. "They need to be tidied up," says owner Stefan Pierer.
More than 217,000 bikes in Mattighofen, around 6000 in Varese
The Italians have nowhere near the number of cycles known from other factories: up to 6,000 motorcycles were recently produced in Varese each year. By comparison, more than 217,000 bikes rolled off the production line in Mattighofen in 2023.
"MV Agusta is a premium manufacturer. In the future, we want to get closer to 10,000 units per year," says Sigl, who raves about the "incredible radiance". Hubert Trunkenpolz, a confidant of Stefan Pierer, now sits in the executive chair to ensure that the shine is visible again.
