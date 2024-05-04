Easily slim down with fresh asparagus

Different colors

The reasons for the difference in color are the cultivation and the harvesting method: White asparagus grows under mounds of soil. As soon as its head reaches the surface, it is cut. Green asparagus grows above ground and is harvested when it is 20-30 cm high. Under the influence of the sun, it produces the green leaf pigment chlorophyll and has a strong, spicy and nutty taste. Purple asparagus is a separate variety that gets its color from the plant pigment anthocyanin and has a more bitter taste. However, it is rarely cultivated in Austria.

Tips for the full flavor: