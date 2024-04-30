Here comes the title

Machines are "not for sale"

According to the brothers, the hammer is "built to last forever", but of course the mechanism must be tight and there must be a sufficient supply of normal motor oil for lubrication. Speaking of seals: That's right, they are made of leather, several millimeters thick, there would be no rubber and "replacing the seals - I don't really have to do it," remarks Michael. There have already been many enquiries about selling this particular machine, as Wolfgang Fisch explains: "You wouldn't believe what collectors turn up for!" Even if the "Maffei" is not in use all year round: "It's here to stay!"