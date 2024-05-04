Vienna, Lower Austria & Burgenland
Animals in search of a home
Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present furry friends who are looking for a new home.
Kangal mongrels - around four to five months young - are currently waiting for good homes at the Schandl boarding kennels. We are looking for a home with a garden for these bright giants with people who have experience in handling and keeping this breed. For more information, please call 0664/283 00 23. www.tierpension-schandl.at
Due to a lack of time, Frida (one year old) has to be given away. The bright dachshund lady is good-natured and child-friendly. She is looking for a cuddly home with active owners who enjoy training together. Interested parties should call 0660/827 09 00.
Tragic circumstances in the owners' lives have led to Chester having to be given away with a heavy heart. The four-month-old shepherd mix male has a particularly friendly and affectionate nature. Sporty, experienced dog owners should contact us on 0699/19 83 18 18.
Mastin-mix male Ferdinand is eleven months old. This gentle giant is waiting for a home with a secure garden and possibly a suitable second dog in a rural area. If you are interested, please call 0676/940 40 14.
Roku is longing for warm-hearted owners who will pamper him with devotion and give him a wonderful retirement in a safe and secure environment. The eleven-year-old male dog has a calm, cuddly nature, prefers leisurely walks and enjoys relaxing in a sunny meadow. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The one-year-old male dog Enrico was found on the street. He is open-minded and friendly with people he knows and enjoys any attention. He is a little skeptical with strangers and needs a little time to break the ice. New owners should therefore allow plenty of patience and time for him to settle in, as he still has to learn basic things like riding in the car. Enrico is an active dog who wants to be challenged by his new owners. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Dimitri (one year old) is very active and loves to run around in the meadows. As the male dog does not accept other dogs, he is looking for an individual home with active owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0660/690 58 32.
Timothy - 6 months young - is a playful and lively mixed-breed male for his age. He is shy towards strangers at first, but quickly warms up. If you would like to find out more about this lovely four-legged friend, please call 0676/672 58 86.
Balu (three years old) is an obedient and good-natured Caucasian shepherd mix. This giant is waiting for a home with an experienced, sporty family who are aware of the character traits and needs of a guard dog. We are looking for a home with a garden. If you are interested, please call 0699/113 141 40.
Petronella - eight years old - has fallen on hard times and came to TierQuarTier Vienna in poor health. She is friendly, but initially needs time to get used to strangers. Petronella still needs to learn basic skills such as house-training, staying alone, driving and basic commands. Patient people with plenty of time are important for her further development. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Blue (6) is a friendly male dog who is open-minded despite negative experiences in the past and is very happy to receive loving attention. He is particularly cuddly with his foster carers and enjoys being stroked extensively. Blue is longing for a home where he can finally arrive and be challenged both physically and mentally. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Gea (three years old) is friendly and outgoing. The good-natured Kangal mix bitch is looking for a dog-experienced person who appreciates her typical breed characteristics. If you are interested, please call 0676/394 45 70.
Rexi came to the shelter after his owner passed away. Since then, the ten-year-old Labrador mix has been very stressed and unable to relax. What the poor dog urgently needs: Patient dog owners who live in a house with a garden and give him a nice retirement. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Born in 2022, the mixed-breed dog Emmy is friendly and cuddly after a short introductory phase. She gets on well with other dogs. However, new situations still stress the little nosey dog and she also needs to be patiently trained to behave correctly on the lead. We are looking for a childless home in the countryside - preferably with a garden. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Toby is a small, four-year-old mixed-breed male who gets on well with other dogs and is also friendly towards people. However, he needs to get to know other dogs first so that he can build up trust. New surroundings still unsettle the male dog and he also needs to practice the correct behavior on the leash. We are looking for a childless home in the countryside - preferably with a garden. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Eby is a people person and gets on well with other dogs. However, the lively, four-year-old Labrador dog has not had much contact with other dogs, which is why she reacts stressed in some situations. She therefore needs dog owners who are confident and calm with her and can offer her a home on the outskirts of the city. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Mixed-breed dog Lola - born in 2020 - loves to cuddle with her humans and also gets on well with other dogs. However, she still reacts insecurely to some environmental stimuli and therefore needs a quiet home on the outskirts of town or in the countryside. Interested parties can call 01/699 24 50 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The handsome American Pitbull Terrier Ferdinand, born in 2020, needs to get to know people and then shows his friendly and cuddly side. He also enjoys playing with his caregivers. Unfortunately, dogs are not his friends. However, Ferdi wears his muzzle without stress - he is learning to walk past other dogs at a safe distance. Ferdi knows the basic commands, can be called off easily, is house-trained and travels well in the car. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or email hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Sami (four years old) is a very friendly, bright mixed-breed dog who gets on well with other dogs. This lively four-legged friend already knows the harness and can be walked on a lead. We are looking for a quiet home on the outskirts of town or in a rural area - preferably with a garden. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Dino is an open and friendly dog who likes to approach people, is full of energy and loves physical and mental exercise. Sometimes he behaves skeptically towards certain people and barks briefly before he thaws out and shows his funny nature. The four-year-old male dog learns quickly and masters basic commands. He also wears a muzzle without any problems and is house-trained. Dino usually gets on well with other dogs, especially bitches. Active and dog-experienced people who would like to foster him further and give him a loving home can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Donna - a friendly yet insecure dog who is curious and would like to discover more of the world. Due to bad experiences, the two-year-old nosey dog needs caregivers who will give her support, help her in challenging situations and provide security. Donna still needs to learn basic things such as house-training, staying alone, riding in the car and wearing a muzzle. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Mixed dog Sanne (one year old) is very friendly, but a little unsure and reserved at first. She is currently learning to wear a harness and walk on a lead in small steps. Ideally, this lovely sniffer would be given away together with her dog friend Bani. Interested parties can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
The cuddly mixed-breed dog Leonie (five years old) is people-friendly, but initially insecure and quickly overwhelmed. We are looking for a quiet, single home on the outskirts of the city for this sensitive dog. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Daisy has a calm, friendly nature and is dog-friendly. Unfortunately, she has lost her home after her owner had to go into a care home. With whom will this lovely seven-year-old German shepherd find happiness? If you are interested, please call 0676/956 05 56.
Changes in the owner's life circumstances and the resulting new living situation are the reason why Anchjo is being given away. The three-year-old guard dog mix knows the basic commands and enjoys long walks. He meets strangers with skepticism. The male dog is waiting for a place with confident people who have experience in handling and keeping this breed, can set clear boundaries and offer him a home with a garden. If you are interested, please call 0660/448 44 74.
The cuddly mixed-breed dog Billy (one year old) is friendly and gets on well with other dogs. She walks well on a lead and is house-trained. We are looking for a loving home on the quiet outskirts of the city with an active family who enjoy training together. Anyone interested can call 01/699 24 50 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Serena (two years old) is a friendly and lively young dog who loves attention from her humans. She is a little skeptical of strangers at first, but quickly warms up. She still pulls strongly on the lead and still needs to learn basic commands and everyday skills such as house-training and staying alone. With time and patience, she will develop into a loyal companion. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Hercules (seven years old) is cheerful and sociable. He enjoys going for walks and is happy to be kept busy. It took a few months to build up his trust, but through intensive care Hercules has learned that not all people want to harm him. He needs time to build up trust with new acquaintances. Anyone interested can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Valentina (one year old) needs time at the beginning. Once the pretty velvet paw has built up trust, she is very cuddly. She is looking for a cuddly forever home. Interested parties should call 0681/102 350 99 or 0664/513 62 27.
Due to the owner's serious illness, Bärli and Knöbi have to be given away with a heavy heart. The inseparable twelve-year-old cat brothers urgently need a new home together. If you are interested, please call 0676/672 15 95.
As the owner was unfortunately no longer able to look after Minouche (three years old), the pretty cat had to be given away. She is a little reserved at first, but once she has built up trust, she is very playful and loves cuddles. We are looking for a cuddly single cat. If you are interested, please call 0681/102 350 99 or 0664/513 62 27.
Odin (about ten years old) is fit despite his age and his impairment - the lovely cat is blind and deaf - and loves to cuddle. We are looking for a quiet, single place with sensitive people who have enough time for this cuddly cat. If you are interested, please call 0681/102 350 99 or 0664/513 62 27.
Schatzi is a neutered cat who is about two years old. She shows no signs of impairment and is coping well with the fact that one of her eyes had to be removed. The gentle velvet paw would be very happy to have a purring playmate in her new home - we are looking for an apartment with a secure terrace. Schatzi currently lives in 2344 Maria Enzersdorf and is available for visits. For more information call 0699/14 00 96 51.
Five still somewhat timid velvet paws aged between one and eight years are available as a pair or with a cat already living in the household. Anyone interested in finding out more should call 0664/401 33 81.
Bax was discovered in a courtyard. He is a playful and curious rabbit who likes to explore the world around him, but is also cautious if something seems unfamiliar. Bax has a social nature and loves spending time with other rabbits, especially his closest friends. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Three-year-old boy rabbit Willow was found in a cage in a garbage room. It is suspected that he has EC (Encephalitozoon cuniculi), which is why he will only be placed with a rabbit in which this pathogen has also been detected. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Carlsson is a three-year-old male rabbit with a relaxed personality who is curious and open-minded towards his surroundings and people. He is playful, very social, enjoys exploring new things and is happy to have company. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Three adorable dwarf ram rabbits (seven weeks old) are looking for a spacious and species-appropriate forever home together. You can find out more about the cute floppy ears on 0664/507 01 94.
