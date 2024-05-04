Animals in search of a home

The one-year-old male dog Enrico was found on the street. He is open-minded and friendly with people he knows and enjoys any attention. He is a little skeptical with strangers and needs a little time to break the ice. New owners should therefore allow plenty of patience and time for him to settle in, as he still has to learn basic things like riding in the car. Enrico is an active dog who wants to be challenged by his new owners. Interested parties can call 01/734 11 02-0 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.