„Problembärin“ darf weiterhin nicht getötet werden

A photo obtained from Italian news agency Ansa on April 20, 2023 shows a July 30, 2020 photo of female bear "Jj4", sedated to be fitted with a radio collar, at Monte Peller in the Trentino province, northeastern Italy. - After the capture of a bear responsible for the death of a jogger in early April, the northern Italian province of Trentino announced on April 20, 2023 that it had issued a decree to shoot a male bear that had injured a walker in March. (Photo by STRINGER / ANSA / AFP) / - Italy OUT

