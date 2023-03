So klingt unser ESC-Song „Who the Hell is Edgar?“

Oh my god, you‘re such a good writer

Oh no it‘s not me, it‘s Edgar

Who the hell is Edgar?

There‘s a ghost in my body

And he is a lyricist

It is Edgar Allan Poe

And I think he can‘t resist

Yeah his brain is in my hand

And it‘s moving really fast, mhm

Don‘t know how he possessed me

But I‘m happy that he did‘

Cause this song is feeling special

And is gonna make me rich

Yeah the words are spilling out

What the heck is this about, mhm

CHORUS

Oh mio padre, there‘s a ghost in my body

Ohhhhhhh

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan Poe

Maybe I should call a doctor

Or an exorcist

Maybe someone out there knows where

Shakespeare is

So I can get a taste

What‘s your IPI where‘s the A&R

Girl call Universal, you‘re about to be a star!

CHORUS

Zero dot zero zero three

Give me two years and your dinner will be free

Gas station champagne is on me

Edgar cannot pay rent for me

Zero dot zero zero

Zero dot zero zero

Zero dot zero zero three

At least it pays to be funny