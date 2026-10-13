LIVE: ÖFB Women Battle Kosovo for a World Cup Spot

Switzerland is likely to await them in the second round

The final opponent wouldlikelybe Switzerland in late November or early December, a team that won the first leg against Israel 7–3—just like Austria, after falling behind. “The level of play is getting better and better; everything has gotten tighter, and every team can defend well. That’s why it’s also important for us to give 100 percent against Kosovo, because 70 or 80 percent might not be enough,” said Zadrazil. 2,500 tickets had been sold by Monday at noon; the main stand is sold out.