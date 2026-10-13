World Cup Playoff Live Updates
LIVE: ÖFB Women Battle Kosovo for a World Cup Spot
Austria’s women’s national team is facing Kosovo for a spot in the second and final World Cup playoff round. The ÖFB team won the first leg 2-1. In the second leg, they aim to secure their ticket to the next round. We’re covering the game live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 1-0.
Goals: 1 –0 Marie Theresa Höbinger (7th)
Other: Injury-related substitution for the ÖFB: Barbara Dunst comes on for the injured forward Annabel Schasching (17th min.)
Halftime summary: The Austrians put Kosovo under pressure right from the start. The ÖFB team was rewarded early on with a goal by Marie Theresa Höbinger. Following the 2–1 victory in the first leg, the door to the final phase of the World Cup playoffs has been thrown wide open. The ÖFB team continued to dominate the rest of the first half but failed to score another goal and thus miss the chance to seal the deal early. However, Annabel Schasching’s injury is a bitter blow for Austria. The RB Leipzig player had to leave the field early and was replaced by Barbara Dunst.
Here’s the live ticker:
Here’s the starting lineup:
Switzerland is likely to await them in the second round
The final opponent wouldlikelybe Switzerland in late November or early December, a team that won the first leg against Israel 7–3—just like Austria, after falling behind. “The level of play is getting better and better; everything has gotten tighter, and every team can defend well. That’s why it’s also important for us to give 100 percent against Kosovo, because 70 or 80 percent might not be enough,” said Zadrazil. 2,500 tickets had been sold by Monday at noon; the main stand is sold out.
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