Former state governor Niessl plans to run for the Hofburg

And after all, it was he who, as SPÖ governor, managed to form coalitions with changing majorities in the free play of forces – and then also with the FPÖ. A red-blue coalition that laid the foundation for Hans Peter Doskozil's absolute majority in 2020. With regard to the events following the recent National Council election, Niessl says: "If Herbert Kickl were to come in first with the FPÖ in the next election, he would of course be given the mandate to form a government. Anything else would be undemocratic in my view," Niessl clarifies.