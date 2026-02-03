Fighting for the Olympics
Vonn emotional: “… until I saw the MRI in front of me”
US ski star Lindsey Vonn tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee last Friday when she crashed in the Alpine World Cup downhill race in Crans-Montana. The 41-year-old announced this at a press conference in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Tuesday. But she doesn't just see the Olympic downhill as her goal. She also gives insights into the moments after the fatal crash.
"When I was in the helicopter, I had a feeling it was bad, but I didn't give up hope until I saw the MRI in front of me. But I didn't cry," Vonn described the hours after the fall in Crans-Montana.
In the past few days, her knee has undergone intensive therapy following medical consultation, and she has already been to the gym and skiing on Tuesday. "My knee felt stable and strong. It's not swollen. I'm confident that I'll be able to race in the downhill on Sunday with the support of a knee brace." She said she is 100 percent fit, but that doesn't mean her body is.
She has worked hard to be in a better starting position at the Games. "I know what my chances were before the fall and I know what my chances are now – they are no longer the same. But I know I still have a chance. As long as I have that, I will try." The first of three downhill training sessions for the Olympic downhill on the Tofana is scheduled for Thursday.
Can she manage the two-day rhythm?
Vonn, who is also suffering from bone bruises, did not rule out competing in the team combined and super-G events at the Olympics next week. These races are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday next week. That would mean racing her knee every two days. Vonn was realistic about it – ski racing is dangerous and she pushes herself to the limit, said the four-time overall World Cup winner.
The speed specialist slid into a safety net after her fall in the Crans-Montana downhill race. She slid to the finish line on her skis, but kept holding her left knee. She was then picked up by helicopter. She did not initially comment on the severity of her injury. Vonn now skis with a partial prosthesis in her right knee. Her big goal for these Games is another Olympic medal.
