LIVE: Another blow for Rapid! 3-0 for Ried
SK Rapid suffered a heavy blow in their first competitive game of the year! On Saturday, the Hütteldorf team lost 3-0 away to SV Ried in the cup quarterfinals, with goals scored by former Rapid player Ante Bajic (2nd minute) and Nikki Havenaar (61st and 84th minutes).
This meant that new coach Johannes Hoff Thorup's competitive debut went down the drain, and Rapid will have to wait at least another year for their first cup title since 1995.
The match in front of 6,920 fans started badly for the Viennese. After a misplaced pass by Romeo Amane, Bajic got the ball on the right wing, easily beat Dominik Weixelbraun, who had been converted to left-back, and beat goalkeeper Niklas Hedl after 110 seconds with a low shot into the far corner.
Rapid looked unsettled, and Hoff Thorup's short passing game failed to bear fruit. Ried attacked aggressively and was solid in defense, allowing only one dangerous situation before the break. After a corner, a shot from Marco Tilio flew relatively close to the goal (45').
Wurmbrand briefly provided momentum for Rapid
Kouadio Ahoussou and Nikolas Wurmbrand came on at half-time, with the latter in particular bringing a little more momentum. Rapid initially looked more organized and came close to equalizing, but Ried goalkeeper Andreas Leitner saved a header from Ercan Kara (54') and a long-range shot from Matthias Seidl (56').
In the 61st minute, Hedl let a harmless header from Havenaar slip through – the goalkeeper simply misjudged the bounce. After that, Rapid resorted to aimless passing and failed to create any real chances. Ried, on the other hand, pressed on: Hedl parried a header from Havenaar onto the crossbar, and the defender scored with a header from close range. In the 93rd minute, Hedl saved his team from going 4-0 down with a foot save against Evan Eghosa. While the Upper Austrians' dream of a third cup trophy lives on, the Green-Whites are once again in crisis mode at the start of the year.
The result:
SV Ried – SK Rapid 3-0 (1-0)
Ried, BWT Oberösterreichische Arena, 6,920 spectators, referee Harkam
Goals: 1:0 (2.) Bajic, 2:0 (61.) Havenaar, 3:0 (84.) Havenaar
Yellow card: Ndzie
Ried: Leitner – Havenaar, Sollbauer, Steurer – Bajlicz (89. Rasner), Maart, Rossdorfer, Mayer (89. Pomer) – Bajic (77. Boguo), Van Wyk (62. Eghosa) – Mutandwa (62. Kiedl)
Rapid: Hedl – Bolla, Cvetkovic, Raux-Yao, Weixelbraun (46. Ahoussou) – Amane, Ndzie (85. Lu. Grgic), Gulliksen – Tilio (46. Wurmbrand), Kara (62. Antiste), M. Seidl
