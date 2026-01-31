LIVE: Another blow for Rapid! 3-0 for Ried

In the 61st minute, Hedl let a harmless header from Havenaar slip through – the goalkeeper simply misjudged the bounce. After that, Rapid resorted to aimless passing and failed to create any real chances. Ried, on the other hand, pressed on: Hedl parried a header from Havenaar onto the crossbar, and the defender scored with a header from close range. In the 93rd minute, Hedl saved his team from going 4-0 down with a foot save against Evan Eghosa. While the Upper Austrians' dream of a third cup trophy lives on, the Green-Whites are once again in crisis mode at the start of the year.