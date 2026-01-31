"A score to settle"
After leaving Red Bull: Horner breaks his silence!
Christian Horner has spoken publicly for the first time since his departure from Red Bull Racing and has not ruled out a possible comeback in Formula 1.
The long-time team boss of the "Bulls" was surprisingly dismissed last summer and replaced by Laurent Mekies. His last public appearance for Red Bull was at the Grand Prix in Silverstone, after which Horner largely disappeared from the spotlight.
Nevertheless, there were repeated rumors of an imminent comeback. Most recently, Flavio Briatore confirmed that Horner was interested in acquiring a 24 percent stake in Alpine through his own investor consortium – a stake currently held by Otro Capital.
"I still have a score to settle"
Now, the 51-year-old Briton has spoken out for the first time at the European Motor Show in Dublin, and his words have caught people's attention. "I feel like I still have a score to settle in Formula 1. It didn't end the way I would have liked. But I'm not coming back for just anything. I'm only coming back for something that can win."
At the same time, he made it clear that he is not looking for a job at any price. "I don't want to return to the paddock if I have nothing to do there. I miss the sport, I miss the people, I miss the team I built."
Horner also looked back on his long career: "I've had 21 incredible years in Formula 1. I've had a great time, won many races and championships, and worked with some fantastic drivers, engineers, and partners. I don't have to go back. I could end my career now."
"I'm in no hurry"
However, the Formula 1 chapter is not completely closed for him."I would only return for the right opportunity to work with great people and in an environment where you want to win and share that ambition. I would rather be a partner than just an employee, but we'll see how it develops. I'm in no hurry. I don't have to do anything."
Horner responds to speculation
Horner did not want to be more specific. Instead, he referred to the ongoing speculation surrounding him: "What's fascinating is that I left Red Bull on July 8, and this is the first time I've actually spoken to anyone. I seem to have been at every single Formula 1 team — from the back of the field to the middle of the field to the top of the grid."
He continued: "There just seems to be a lot of interest in 'What am I going to do? Where am I going to go?' The reality is that I can't do anything until the spring anyway. It's very flattering to be constantly linked with all these different teams."
Whether and where Christian Horner will actually return to Formula 1 remains to be seen. One thing is clear: if he does, it will only be for a project with title potential.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.