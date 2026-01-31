Domen Prevc also dominates ski jumping in Willingen

In the absence of Olympic starters Jan Hörl and Stephan Embacher, 40-year-old Fettner was the strongest performer from the ÖSV team. After jumps of 137 m each, the Tyrolean was 14.4 points behind third place, which was taken by Germany's Karl Geiger. Fettner, who will end his career after this season, lost another place in the final. Daniel Tschofenig (135.5/133.5 m) was the second-best Austrian in tenth place. "Something wasn't quite right at the bottom. I'm ten meters short, unfortunately. But in principle, the jumps are good," said the Carinthian on ORF.