Best ÖSV eagle 5.
Domen Prevc also dominates ski jumping in Willingen
The Prevc show continues in Willingen. The Slovenian wins in dominant fashion ahead of Germany's Karl Geiger and Japan's Ren Nikaido, narrowly missing the hill record. Manuel Fettner is the best ÖSV eagle in fifth place.
Dominator Domen Prevc did not let the tricky wind conditions bother him in the large hill competition in Willingen and secured his tenth World Cup victory of the season. The Slovenian won on Saturday at the Mühlenkopfschanze with a large lead over Japan's Ren Nikaido. The best ÖSV eagle was veteran Manuel Fettner in fifth place.
Here are the final results:
In the absence of Olympic starters Jan Hörl and Stephan Embacher, 40-year-old Fettner was the strongest performer from the ÖSV team. After jumps of 137 m each, the Tyrolean was 14.4 points behind third place, which was taken by Germany's Karl Geiger. Fettner, who will end his career after this season, lost another place in the final. Daniel Tschofenig (135.5/133.5 m) was the second-best Austrian in tenth place. "Something wasn't quite right at the bottom. I'm ten meters short, unfortunately. But in principle, the jumps are good," said the Carinthian on ORF.
narrowly misses hill recordOnce again, Prevc was unbeatable, dominating the competition with jumps of 146.5 and 155 m and narrowly missing the hill record (155.5 m). He finished 22 points ahead of Nikaido. "I really enjoyed the second jump, especially the height. I just had to be careful on the landing, with the Olympics coming up," said Prevc. Stefan Kraft (134.5/137.5 m) finished 14th, just ahead of his teammate Clemens Aigner (128.5/139.5 m). Lukas Haagen (117.0 m) narrowly missed out on the second round in his World Cup debut, finishing 32nd, while Maximilian Ortner (33rd/111.5 m) and Jonas Schuster (35th/116.5 m) also only watched the final.
