Political dispute over bananas
And what remains of Babler’s shopping list now?
The planned reduction in VAT on food is dividing the government. Under criticism: Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (who is not even responsible for this area), who overran his coalition partners with a shopping list. So, back to square one? A commentary by "Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann on Babler's list, non-binding political announcements, and the lack of spice in the government.
So now Austria knows which foods will have their VAT halved from the middle of the year. SPÖ Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler, whose main job is responsible for housing, art, culture, media, and sports, revealed himself to be an amateur market expert on ORF's Pressestunde program and presented a list of basic foods that will be cheaper in the future.
Babler's shopping list includes milk, butter, and chicken eggs, several types of vegetables from cauliflower to cucumbers and potatoes to beans and peas, fruit from fresh apples to apricots or cherries, as well as rice, wheat flour, bread, and pasta—with the addition of "without filling."
Table salt is also included on Babler's list. (
(Non-)binding coalition
Of course, some things are missing. Everyday items such as meat, sausage, cheese, bananas, rye flour, yogurt, and many more that many would consider to be staple foods, such as asparagus, which is included on the list. But is this list even binding?
What is binding with this government? The very first reactions to the planned VAT reduction on staple foods from the middle of the year were still predominantly positive.
In the second round, when people began to calculate how much or how little households would save as a result of the tax reduction, the response was already much less favorable.
In the third round, after the vice-chancellor published the list of cheap items, the response has become even more critical. Even among the SPÖ's coalition partners. The ÖVP and Neos only found out about the list when it was published live on ORF by the vice-chancellor, who is not responsible for this area.
A government without spice?
So now the discussion is about sausage, bananas, and yogurt. Perhaps also about the pepper that is missing from the list.
Yes, where is the pepper? Let's see what ultimately remains of the much-heralded VAT reduction. Possibly as little as the much-heralded extension of military service.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.