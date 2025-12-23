Pre-trial detention for René Benko extended

Defense lawyer: "We see it differently"

Defense lawyer Norbert Wess responded to the "Krone" newspaper about the new extension of the prison sentence due to the risk of committing the crime: "We see it differently because it does not take sufficient account of the previous (recognizable) prison sentence for an Austrian citizen who has not been convicted of any criminal offences to date and who is also fully socially integrated - and therefore does not take proportionality sufficiently into account. We will therefore also appeal against this decision this time."