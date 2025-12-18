Twice under the knife
Doctors “overlooked” appendix during operation
A medical nightmare for a young man from Lower Austria: the 22-year-old tourism student had to have his appendix removed - but it remained inside despite the operation.
At the beginning of the summer, Edgar De F.-M. underwent laparoscopic surgery at Neunkirchen University Hospital. This operation was preceded by unbearable stabbing pain and therefore an ultrasound examination. Diagnosis: appendicitis. The operation was performed promptly by a senior physician, but only in a supposedly professional manner. After the operation, he was told that the "scarred" appendix had been removed.
However, this was demonstrably not true. The patient was already experiencing severe pain on the day of discharge. Discharge papers? Not a thing. Allegedly due to a "computer changeover" at the hospital. What followed were weeks of renewed pain, restricted movement and a lost summer.
Shock during examination after surgery
The patient then urged his surgery reports several times. But - according to his lawyer Dr. Alfred Boran - there were always new excuses: "Already on the way." - "Already printed out." - "Maybe lost in the post." Then the shock! A new examination revealed what nobody would have thought possible: the appendix had not been removed at all. Instead, only fatty tissue and a lymph node had been removed.
The young man could at least have been given a clean bill of health and spared months of unbearable pain.
Wiener Staranwalt Alfred Boran
In the fall, the patient had to go under the knife again. This time, the appendix was actually removed. The price: new scars, an enlarged navel and an additional deep incision!
Now the Viennese lawyer Boran has taken on the "medical malpractice" with a claim for appropriate compensation for pain and suffering. The Lower Austrian Provincial Health Agency in St. Pölten wants to examine the case closely - at the request of "Krone".
