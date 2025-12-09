Under one condition
Response to Trump: Zelensky “ready” for new elections
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (47) declared on Tuesday evening that he is ready to hold elections in Ukraine within the next 60 to 90 days. This was his response to an accusation by US President Donald Trump (79), who had claimed that the war was being used as an excuse not to hold elections.
"I am ready for the election," Selensky wrote on the Telegram platform. As a prerequisite for the vote, Zelenskyi is calling for support from the USA: "I ask the USA to help me now, possibly together with European colleagues, to ensure security for the elections to be held." Only then could Ukraine be ready for elections within 60 to 90 days, according to the president.
Trump suspects the war is a pretext
In an interview with the news portal "Politico", Trump stated that it was "time" for the Ukrainian people to decide on their own leadership. He criticized that the war was being used as an excuse not to hold elections and repeated earlier accusations against Zelensky, whom he had called a "dictator" shortly after taking office.
Kiev invoked martial law until the end
Although Zelensky's regular term of office ended last year, elections in Ukraine are still suspended due to martial law. Kiev has so far rejected calls for new elections, which Moscow has also repeatedly raised, citing martial law.
Trump also reiterated his criticism of Zelensky in connection with a US peace plan currently under discussion: "He has to finally get his act together and accept things," said the 79-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.