Moving TV farewell
“Today we are all a little bit Gottschalk”
Thomas Gottschalk is battling cancer, but the entertainer doesn't want to miss his big TV farewell this Saturday evening. And this much seems clear after the first few minutes of the show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert": it will be an evening full of emotion!
For 48 shows and seven years, Thomas Gottschalk, Barbara Schöneberger and Günther Jauch have provided plenty of wonderful TV moments on the RTL show. This Saturday evening, the trio will be calling it a day. It will be a farewell with one laughing and one crying eye, that much was already clear at the beginning of the show.
Gottschalk, Jauch and Schöneberger received a frenetic welcome from the audience. "We're all a bit Gottschalk today," explained Schöneberger. Gottschalk joked that he was always better dressed than his colleagues. "I thought I'd see it through to the end." And "special guest" Mike Krüger couldn't disagree either.
"Please don't worry"
Gottschalk contacted his fans via Instagram in the morning. "Please don't worry about me," appealed the show host, who has not only brought so many people in front of the television in his decades-long career, but also entertained them in the best possible way.
He added: "You know that I take a positive approach to things. I'm doing the same in this case." And even without mentioning his cancer diagnosis, everyone knows what he was referring to.
Watch Thomas Gottschalk's touching video message here:
50 years in show business
For decades, Thomas Gottschalk shaped German show business with his quick wit, off-the-cuff remarks, flashy outfits and international superstars on the guest list. The entertainer became a legend with the ZDF classic "Wetten, dass...?
He has around 50 years in show business behind him. Even though he always emphasized his love of radio, it was television that catapulted Gottschalk into the A-league of show hosts. At Bayerischer Rundfunk, he showed off his talent as a presenter and his flair for situation comedy and quick wit. In the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, he then managed to gather millions of people in front of their television sets on ZDF.
More than just a steamy chatterbox
The show host proved that he was not just a vaporous talker. He showed himself to be human and approachable in his dealings with contestants. The celebrities on the famous betting couch got their fair share of ribbing and had to put up with cheeky remarks and sometimes shallow chit-chat. Gottschalk saw himself as an entertainer.
His garish outfits, the bets, most of which were as funny as they were nonsensical, and the superstars - just think of Michael Jackson's appearance - were a regular talking point. In 2011, after the serious accident involving contestant Samuel Koch, Gottschalk put an end to "Wetten, dass...?".
Show flops and criticism
For Gottschalk, the TV success and the hype surrounding him was once so great that he emigrated to California with his wife at the time, Thea, and their two sons.
Not every show that Gottschalk hosted was a ratings hit. His late-night show on RTL set standards in the mid-1990s, while formats such as "Gottschalks Hausparty" on Sat.1 have since been largely forgotten. He was also criticized for his appearances on the "Supertalent" jury alongside Dieter Bohlen.
"Wetten, dass...?" revival in front of almost 14.5 million viewers
On Gottschalk's 70th birthday, ZDF announced a comeback of "Wetten, dass...?" for 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this took place a year later - and turned into a highly acclaimed revival in front of almost 14.5 million viewers. Criticism of Gottschalk then grew louder again during two further editions of the show in 2022 and 2023.
The show host was increasingly offended by his comments. Be it in his now defunct "Supernasen" podcast with Mike Krüger or in interviews. When he told Der Spiegel in 2024: "I touched women on TV purely for business. Like an actor who kisses in a movie because it's in the script. I can't be accused of that as an attack", the outrage was great. Even though Gottschalk added that he wouldn't do that again.
Karina has Gottschalk's back
In his private life, Thomas Gottschalk has found a late second love: with his wife Karina, who also stands by him like a rock in his fight against cancer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
