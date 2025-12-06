“Today we are all a little bit Gottschalk”

He has around 50 years in show business behind him. Even though he always emphasized his love of radio, it was television that catapulted Gottschalk into the A-league of show hosts. At Bayerischer Rundfunk, he showed off his talent as a presenter and his flair for situation comedy and quick wit. In the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, he then managed to gather millions of people in front of their television sets on ZDF.