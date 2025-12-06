Vorteilswelt
Avita boss speaks

Legionella in thermal spa: “Can happen anywhere”

Nachrichten
06.12.2025 16:15
The AVITA Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf has received several awards for its outstanding quality in ...
The AVITA Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf has received several awards for its outstanding quality in wellness and spa, including recently being named "Best Day Spa in Austria" at the LOOK SPA Awards 2025.(Bild: Avita Resort)

Due to the legionella infection of a guest, operations at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Burgenland have been at a standstill since Friday. What does this mean for guests who have already made advance payments? And what does the manager say?

On Friday, as reported, water samples taken by the Biological Station as part of a routine bathing water test in the thermal spa pools showed a positive result for legionella. The germs can cause various illnesses in humans - from flu-like symptoms to severe pneumonia.

Boss puts things into perspective 
Avita Managing Director Peter Prisching is still in shock. After all, the resort invested two million euros in modernizing the spa technology last year in order to optimally treat the thermal water. According to Prisching, the pipes have been heated and flushed every day since then.

"And now, although we have done everything humanly possible, we have to close temporarily!" This is despite the fact that it has not been proven whether the guest was actually infected at the Avita. "So it's still a suspected case," he qualifies.

Managing Director Peter Prisching is horrified.
Managing Director Peter Prisching is horrified.(Bild: Avita Resort)
We are in a state of shock! All the requirements were met, even exceeded. Last year, we invested two million euros in pool technology.

Avita-Geschäftsführer Peter Prisching

The economic damage is enormous, the image has been tarnished. "Those guests who paid a deposit will get their money back. And those who come after the reopening will get a goodie," says the Managing Director. "What gives us confidence: 218 out of 220 customers who had to check out on Saturday expressed their full understanding. They - and colleagues in the industry - think something like this can happen anywhere."

Legionella was detected in the water in one of the seven pools in the Avita Therme. Operations ...
Legionella was detected in the water in one of the seven pools in the Avita Therme. Operations have been suspended for the time being.(Bild: AVITA Resort)

Team in battle mode
According to Prisching, the temporary closure is a preventative precautionary measure. "There is no indication of an acute danger." The technical team is now subjecting all pools and rooms to intensive maintenance with external experts: "All pools are being emptied, cleaned and refilled. This exceeds the legal requirements. A follow-up test with optimum values is to be expected. We are in battle mode!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Harald Schume
Harald Schume
Porträt von Petra Klikovits
Petra Klikovits
