Säumel after Storm's 1:3

“I don’t know where the high expectations come from!”

Nachrichten
03.12.2025 23:11
Jürgen Säumel (Sturm coach)
Jürgen Säumel (Sturm coach)(Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)

Read what the winners and losers had to say after the clash between SK Sturm Graz and WSG Tirol HERE!

Jürgen Säumel (Sturm coach): "It wasn't a good performance from us, a deserved win for WSG. I still believe that when you lose in the 26th game of the season with a red card and three dream goals, it hurts, but there is an explanation for it. Being one point behind first place after 15 games and spending the winter in the cup is something I would have signed up for immediately after the departures in the summer and the championship title. I also don't know exactly where the high expectations come from. The fact is, our opponents adapt well to us and we have problems in the final third. Today's performance wasn't good, but we're still in a good position in the table."

Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): "A special win, I can't deny that because Graz is also my home base. But it's not about me, it's about WSG Tirol. And it's a nice three points when you get a win against a championship contender. But we also know that once the points have been shared and we're in the bottom play-off spot, it's back to the drawing board. We are still focused on the qualifying group."

Emir Karic (Storm defender): "It was a non-performance. No matter what you do, it doesn't work. We are well served with three goals conceded. I'm disappointed and at a loss. You can only apologize to the fans who were there. At times it feels like we're only playing together for the third or fourth time. We have to pick ourselves up by Sunday because we can't let this game (the derby against GAK) slip out of our hands."

Nikolai Baden Frederiksen (WSG goalscorer): "It was an incredible game from the whole team. After the last few weeks, that's the cherry on the cake. If you win the games, the top 6 is also possible."

