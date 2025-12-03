“I don’t know where the high expectations come from!”

Jürgen Säumel (Sturm coach): "It wasn't a good performance from us, a deserved win for WSG. I still believe that when you lose in the 26th game of the season with a red card and three dream goals, it hurts, but there is an explanation for it. Being one point behind first place after 15 games and spending the winter in the cup is something I would have signed up for immediately after the departures in the summer and the championship title. I also don't know exactly where the high expectations come from. The fact is, our opponents adapt well to us and we have problems in the final third. Today's performance wasn't good, but we're still in a good position in the table."