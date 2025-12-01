Knife in baby carriage
Girl saves herself in Vienna with SOS hand signal!
What began as an ordinary fender bender in a parking garage of a Viennese shopping center in Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus ended on Sunday in a shocking operation for the police - and in a silent call for help from a little girl ...
When officers from the Fünfhaus municipal police command were called to an alleged traffic accident yesterday evening, nobody could have guessed what a shocking scene awaited them. One of the people involved in the accident, a 39-year-old man without a valid driver's license, was acting conspicuously nervous. But that was just the beginning ...
Mother begged for help
When the officers opened the rear car door, they discovered a frightened mother (34) - and two small children. The older child, a girl of just six, took heart and showed the officers the internationally known SOS hand signal, which allows victims to silently plead for help. Seconds later, the mother was in tears, pleading for help.
It quickly became clear that the family was in a life-threatening situation. A restraining order had already been issued against the 39-year-old - but the man is said to have threatened the woman with a knife in the street that same evening. He then forced her and the children into his car. During the search, the police immediately found four knives - three in the car and one in the baby carriage.
Get help!
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who witness violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 can be called at any time. The crime prevention department of the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346
Further contacts:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Viennese Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
The alleged perpetrator was arrested on the spot and taken to a prison by order of the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office.
