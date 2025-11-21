Woman was unconscious
Hero stops sexual assault in the Vienna subway
The footage caused horror in the Vienna courtroom on Friday: a Hungarian man (30) attempted to assault a heavily intoxicated, unconscious woman on the U3 underground train in the direction of Simmering. The victim has a courageous witness to thank for the fact that it was "only" an attempt.
The unbelievable incident happened on August 8, 2025 in the subway in the direction of Simmering. The 29-year-old victim lay unconscious on a bench, completely defenceless. The video recordings played in the courtroom at the Vienna Provincial Court show passengers carelessly walking past the woman - no one inquires about her condition. Only the defendant has been watching her for several stops ...
Recordings show heinous act
Then the shocking scene: the man approaches her, pulls up her skirt, rips open her tights and tries to perform sexual acts on the unconscious woman. "I wanted to f..... her," says the accused in the trial for attempted sexual abuse of a defenceless person.
I was on my way to work when I saw what the man was doing.
Just as he is about to grab hold, a courageous witness intervenes at the right moment and pushes the suspect slightly to one side: "I was on my way to work when I saw what the man was doing," he explains. When asked what he was doing, the Hungarian simply replied: "I had dirt in my head." The subway train driver also came to the aid of the brave helper - and the 30-year-old abandoned his plan.
Victim could not remember anything
The 29-year-old herself did not appear at the trial. According to the police report, all she remembers is that she got on the subway after a party in the Volksgarten. After the attack, a rescue team took her to Landstraße Hospital.
At the beginning, the accused - who has an existing residence ban - appears provocative and self-confident, grinning as if none of this concerns him. His past? A serious drug addiction, followed by a long criminal record and a mother who fed him financially after his release.
I don't want to see the video, I'm ashamed.
But when the surveillance video of his crime is shown, his attitude changes abruptly - his laughter freezes. "I don't want to see the video, I'm ashamed". He tries to explain himself: "I wanted to go to the main station and drove in the wrong direction. I was on drugs, I was also using crystal meth." But that doesn't matter to the judge and the jury.
Hungarian goes to prison again
The jurors only deliberate briefly - the sentence is four and a half years in prison. But the perpetrator causes a scandal after the sentence is handed down: as he is being led away, he mumbles loud enough for everyone to hear: "Austria loves pedophiles." Those present remain stunned, his public defender files an appeal.
