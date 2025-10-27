Pictures from the west
White start to the week and a first serious accident
The week starts white, at least in the west of Austria! Not only Tyrol's mountains are covered in snow, but the roads are also snow-covered. This has some fatal consequences: A driver lost control of his car in the Zillertal and crashed!
Mother Holle does the honors! There was snowfall on Monday not only on most of the Tyrolean mountains, but also on the Arlbergstraße, for example. Pictures from the webcam of the province of Tyrol show this.
Situational wind tire obligation
The snowy road reminds us of the upcoming (situational) winter tire requirement for cars and trucks up to 3.5 tons. It applies from November 1st. Cars may only drive in winter road conditions - i.e. snow, slush or ice - if winter tires are fitted. These should be checked beforehand. Caution: Snow chains may only be used on snow-covered roads.
Serious accident in the Zillertal
It also snowed at times in the Zillertal. One driver was unable to cope with the wintry conditions. At around 2.30 p.m., he left the road in his car in Hochfügen, plunged into the snow and ended up getting stuck in a tree. All emergency services were notified immediately and arrived on the scene.
There were three occupants in the car who were able to free themselves from their predicament. They were taken to Schwaz hospital for further checks. The vehicle was recovered in the afternoon.
How will the weather develop over the course of the week?
Masses of snow are not to be expected yet, however, as the weather will ease again over the course of the week according to GeoSphere Austria. With foehn-like conditions, fields of cloud will alternate with sunny spells. Temperatures will rise again - up to 16 degrees possible!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.