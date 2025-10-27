Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pictures from the west

White start to the week and a first serious accident

Nachrichten
27.10.2025 14:32
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Land Tirol Zoom.Tirol)

The week starts white, at least in the west of Austria! Not only Tyrol's mountains are covered in snow, but the roads are also snow-covered. This has some fatal consequences: A driver lost control of his car in the Zillertal and crashed!

0 Kommentare

Mother Holle does the honors! There was snowfall on Monday not only on most of the Tyrolean mountains, but also on the Arlbergstraße, for example. Pictures from the webcam of the province of Tyrol show this.

Situational wind tire obligation
The snowy road reminds us of the upcoming (situational) winter tire requirement for cars and trucks up to 3.5 tons. It applies from November 1st. Cars may only drive in winter road conditions - i.e. snow, slush or ice - if winter tires are fitted. These should be checked beforehand. Caution: Snow chains may only be used on snow-covered roads.

The Arlberg road is covered in snow.
The Arlberg road is covered in snow.(Bild: Land Tirol)
Winter tires should be fitted.
Winter tires should be fitted.(Bild: Land Tirol)

Serious accident in the Zillertal
It also snowed at times in the Zillertal. One driver was unable to cope with the wintry conditions. At around 2.30 p.m., he left the road in his car in Hochfügen, plunged into the snow and ended up getting stuck in a tree. All emergency services were notified immediately and arrived on the scene.

There were three occupants in the car who were able to free themselves from their predicament. They were taken to Schwaz hospital for further checks. The vehicle was recovered in the afternoon.

How will the weather develop over the course of the week?
Masses of snow are not to be expected yet, however, as the weather will ease again over the course of the week according to GeoSphere Austria. With foehn-like conditions, fields of cloud will alternate with sunny spells. Temperatures will rise again - up to 16 degrees possible!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
Porträt von Nadine Isser
Nadine Isser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf