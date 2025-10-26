The "curse" continues
Effective Salzburg team gives Austria no chance
Effective Salzburg inflicted a 3:0 defeat on Austria on Sunday. Early in the game, the "bulls" made sure the situation was clear. The Viennese made an effort, but were unable to score. Their losing streak against Salzburg thus continues - the Violets have not won a duel since May 27, 2018.
Salzburg got the European Cup frustration off their chest at Vienna Austria. Three days after the sobering home defeat against Ferencvaros, the "Bulls" celebrated a 3:0 (2:0) victory in front of 14,479 spectators in Favoriten in the 11th Bundesliga round on Sunday. The runners-up thus closed the gap on league leaders Sturm Graz.
Sota Kitano (8th) and Kerim Alajbegovic (16th) made sure of a clear result early on. Tim Trummer brought about the decision (56'). Austria, who remain in fifth place, were unable to build on their efficient performances of recent weeks. The negative streak against Salzburg did not come to an end: The "Veilchen" have been waiting for a full win in the duel with the former league leaders for over seven years.
Another early start in favorites
Stephan Helm was forced to make a change to the Veilchen squad. Manprit Sarkaria started in place of the ankle-injured Sanel Saljic. It was a different story for Salzburg, who made four changes after their disappointing European Cup performance. The changes promptly bore fruit.
Kitano, who was rotated into the starting eleven, tunneled Austria keeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger after a failed clearing attempt by Dejan Radonjic and gave the "Bulls" another early lead at the distribution circle. For the third time in a row, Salzburg made it 1:0 in the first eight minutes at Austria. The Violets then tried to fight their way into the game, but Johannes Eggestein's shot was too central (13').
Only a short time later, the Violets suffered another setback. Alajbegovic smashed the ball into the far corner. Austria then made an effort, but lacked any efficiency and penetration in the final third. A direct shot from Manfred Fischer missed the target (29') and a harmless shot from distance by Austria captain Alexander Schlager was saved at the far post (31').
Counter-attack brought the decision
Austria came out of the locker room with a lot of vigor. Salzburg waited for counter-attacks - with success. Tim Trummer, who came on as a substitute at the break, completed the quick, direct transition play with a lob over Radlinger. With his Bundesliga debut goal, the 19-year-old made the preliminary decision. Even a triple substitution by Austria was unable to turn the game around.
The Violets failed to create any significant goalscoring opportunities until the final whistle and conceded their heaviest Bundesliga defeat since the 4-0 loss to WAC in May 2024
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
