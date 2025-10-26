Effective Salzburg team gives Austria no chance

Sota Kitano (8th) and Kerim Alajbegovic (16th) made sure of a clear result early on. Tim Trummer brought about the decision (56'). Austria, who remain in fifth place, were unable to build on their efficient performances of recent weeks. The negative streak against Salzburg did not come to an end: The "Veilchen" have been waiting for a full win in the duel with the former league leaders for over seven years.