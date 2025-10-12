Accident on Lake Constance
Boats collided on Lake Constance: woman died
Highly dramatic scenes took place on Lake Constance in Vorarlberg on Saturday afternoon. A motorboat collided with a sailing boat at high speed. While a man was able to save himself by jumping into the water, a woman suffered extremely serious injuries and died shortly afterwards.
According to the police, the terrible accident occurred shortly after 3.30 pm. A motorboat with four Austrians on board had raced at high speed towards the sailing boat, which was carrying a man and a woman from Germany.
While the man was still able to react and save himself by jumping into the water, the woman probably noticed the boat too late.
"As a result, the collision occurred at undiminished speed," said the executive. The impact was so violent that the sailing boat capsized and was completely destroyed.
Victim floating in the water
Emergency services were quickly on the scene. They discovered the seriously injured German woman floating in the water and brought her to safety. However, first aid measures were unsuccessful. The woman's injuries were ultimately too severe and she died.
The arriving emergency services treated the shocked victims - all of whom were uninjured. Care was provided by the crisis intervention team. The exact circumstances of the accident are still under investigation.
In addition to two fire boats, two water rescue boats and a police boat were deployed, as was a rescue helicopter. The motorboat and the wrecked sailing boat were towed ashore.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.