EU Commission in favor of banning cigarette filters!

The World Health Organization (WHO) has committed itself to the fight against smoking, as cigarettes also cause numerous diseases and are massively damaging to health. The goal is a "nicotine-free generation", i.e. a complete ban on smoking. A paper available to the "Krone" shows this: The EU Commission wants to support this, it says in the draft mandate for the WHO COP conference in Geneva. In it, the European Union "supports" the proposals of the expert group and wants to adapt its own plans.