Radical WHO plan

EU Commission in favor of banning cigarette filters!

Nachrichten
06.10.2025 22:30
Smoking is harmful and should be reduced.
Smoking is harmful and should be reduced.

The World Health Organization is rolling out radical ideas against smoking, including the closure of tobacconists, filter bans and a "smoke-free generation" - the "Krone" reported. A secret paper from Brussels shows that the EU Commission wants to approve the plans. Now it will soon be the turn of the member states.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has committed itself to the fight against smoking, as cigarettes also cause numerous diseases and are massively damaging to health. The goal is a "nicotine-free generation", i.e. a complete ban on smoking. A paper available to the "Krone" shows this: The EU Commission wants to support this, it says in the draft mandate for the WHO COP conference in Geneva. In it, the European Union "supports" the proposals of the expert group and wants to adapt its own plans.

Sales outlets are to be drastically reduced, in Austria these are tobacconists. In addition, sales should no longer be commercial, i.e. there should be as little profit as possible. Sales incentives" are also to be banned, as is advertising in tobacconists.

Cigarette filters too harmful to the environment
Of particular interest is the proposed ban on cigarette filters, which the EU Commission also welcomes. This is because filters are harmful to the environment when they end up in nature. However, the fact that addicts who smoke without filters then also draw toxins and tar into their lungs unfiltered takes a back seat, despite health ambitions.

Finally, the EU Commission also supports a ban on the sale of tobacco for anyone born after a certain date, the idea of the "tobacco-free generation". So far, only New Zealand has decided on this and then withdrawn it, with critics pointing to the flourishing black market.

Commission must coordinate with states
It remains to be seen how the member states will assess the plans. A Council working group will meet on Thursday, in which representatives from all EU countries can participate.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Stadlmüller
Peter Stadlmüller
