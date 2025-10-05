SHE goes one better:
Ms. Waltraud now wants to become a weightlifter!
Walter, the ex-Rotlicht boss who had himself rewritten as Waltraud (to retire earlier?), causes a lot of reactions after the "Krone" story. He - wrong - SHE shows what is possible in this republic.
The "Krone" story about Waltraud, who could retire earlier after changing her gender, has caused quite a stir. As reported, the Viennese ex-Rotlicht boss Walter P. had his gender changed to female after writing to start his sentence so that he could serve his time in a women's prison. As a "nice side effect", he then received a letter from the pension insurance institution stating that he would be allowed to retire earlier.
"I understand the fuss"
"I understand the fuss about my case. After all, it could cost the taxpayer a lot if others feel encouraged to change their gender before they retire," says Waltraud when asked by krone.tv info chief Katia Wagner.
Walter, who obviously enjoys exposing the authorities - no, Waltraud of course - doesn't understand the criticism of exploiting the system: "If I'm offered grapes, I'll eat them too." Does she recommend others to change their gender? "Anyone who feels like a woman should give free rein to their feelings and register as such."
"I am and will remain a woman"
She is not afraid of a legal dispute with the pension insurance company over the question of how much of a woman Waltraud really is: "No civil servant can judge how much of a woman I am. There might be a counter-opinion. But I'm sticking to my guns: I am and always will be a woman." From a purely legal point of view, it might actually be difficult in court. Lawyer Dr. Florian Knaipp, who is representing a client in a similar case, explains that there are no clear criteria for deciding who is a woman and who is a man in such cases.
Top ranking in women's weightlifting "certainly possible"
"This is where the legislator comes in," he explains. And adds: "Otherwise it could be that many a young man will consider becoming a woman before completing his basic military service." As her next bizarre coup, Waltraud (who has so far refrained from a physical transformation and has kept her male genitals) is planning to take part in weightlifting competitions for women. "I've looked at the requirements. If I start training again, I'm sure I can achieve a top ranking."
This article has been automatically translated,
