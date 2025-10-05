Ms. Waltraud now wants to become a weightlifter!

"I am and will remain a woman"

She is not afraid of a legal dispute with the pension insurance company over the question of how much of a woman Waltraud really is: "No civil servant can judge how much of a woman I am. There might be a counter-opinion. But I'm sticking to my guns: I am and always will be a woman." From a purely legal point of view, it might actually be difficult in court. Lawyer Dr. Florian Knaipp, who is representing a client in a similar case, explains that there are no clear criteria for deciding who is a woman and who is a man in such cases.