LIVE: Who will win the Singapore Grand Prix?

Russell pulled away in the lead, behind him Norris was unable to get past Verstappen with a slightly damaged front wing. Meanwhile, Piastri was unable to keep up with his two championship rivals and lost a few seconds. Verstappen completed his only pit stop on the 20th of 62 laps. The McLaren duo did not counter directly, but waited to change tires. However, the different strategy did not lead to any changes in the pecking order; a short time later, all the drivers had fitted the hardest set of tires in the same order. A slow stop by Piastri had no negative consequences for the championship leader.