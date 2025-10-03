Dornauer now launches an all-round attack on the SPÖ

Objection? "One week to think about it"

He also addressed the Tyrolean SPÖ's arguments regarding his exclusion. "The reason given was that I had endangered the party and also the cooperation of the coalition. I take note of that for the time being," he emphasized, "I am now considering for a week whether I will appeal against it. I don't think the expulsion would hold - in the end, the wrong committee deliberated and decided. There was never any immediate damage that needed to be averted. And an arbitration tribunal should have been initiated, as provided for in our statutes," the politician is convinced, "but the leadership team has probably not been in office long enough to have looked at such fundamental cornerstones of our party structure again. And: "Too much loyalty to the pact is also a sale of one's own principles."