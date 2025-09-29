Death drama on the mountain: great mourning for top banker

Did not show up for appointment - search operation!

The 58-year-old died last Thursday in an accident in the Arzbergklamm gorge near his home municipality of Telfs (Innsbruck-Land district). The bank manager fell around 50 meters over steeply sloping terrain for unknown reasons and suffered fatal injuries. The police reported at the time that they were looking for him after he failed to turn up for an agreed appointment. The police did not provide any information about his identity.