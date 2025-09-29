Crashed into gorge
Death drama on the mountain: great mourning for top banker
The "Krone" already knew the identity of the victim on Friday - now it's official: the alpinist who died in the Tyrolean Arzbergklamm gorge last week was Hans Unterdorfer, Member of the Management Board of Erste Bank Österreich responsible for Corporate Clients and former long-standing Chairman of the Management Board of Tiroler Sparkasse.
"It is with great dismay that we have to announce that Hans Unterdorfer, member of the Management Board of Erste Bank Österreich responsible for corporate clients, has died in a tragic mountain accident," the company said in a press release on Monday.
We have lost a friend and colleague who left us far too early and will be sorely missed.
Auszug aus der Medieninformation
"Left a lasting mark on the banking sector"
Unterdorfer's "high level of professionalism, technical expertise and open manner have had a lasting impact on and enriched Tiroler Sparkasse, Erste Bank Österreich and the entire Austrian banking sector", the statement continued. We have lost a "friend and colleague who has left us far too early and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time," the media release also states.
Did not show up for appointment - search operation!
The 58-year-old died last Thursday in an accident in the Arzbergklamm gorge near his home municipality of Telfs (Innsbruck-Land district). The bank manager fell around 50 meters over steeply sloping terrain for unknown reasons and suffered fatal injuries. The police reported at the time that they were looking for him after he failed to turn up for an agreed appointment. The police did not provide any information about his identity.
Well-connected and communicative
Unterdorfer had been promoted to the top management of Erste Bank Austria in the fall of 2022 and had taken over the position of Chief Corporate Client Officer. He had previously had a stellar banking career in Tyrol. After a long time at Raiffeisen, including as a member of the Management Board of Raiffeisen Landesbank Tirol, he served as Chairman of the Management Board of Tiroler Sparkasse from 2011 until moving to Vienna.
He was regarded as a well-connected, communicative and dazzling personality in Tyrolean business and society. Among other things, Unterdorfer also held the position of Honorary Consul for Russia in Tyrol. He resigned as such shortly after the war of aggression against Ukraine began. The 58-year-old was a father of three.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.