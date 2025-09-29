Revolt in Goldenstein
Now a star family wants to help the nuns
20,000 euros in donations, countless supporters, celebrity advocates: the Goldenstein revolt nuns are not on their own in the fight against their clerical authorities. They have been occupying their former convent in Salzburg for almost a month now.
"We're certainly not leaving here," the three nuns emphasize prayerfully. For almost a month now, the nuns Rita, Regina and Bernadette have been occupying their former convent just outside Salzburg. The story of the "Nuns of Goldenstein" has gone around the world - even reporters from the renowned "New York Times" have paid a visit to the elderly women.
"Krone readers have long known that the three women lived in the Goldenstein convent for several decades and were forced to leave against their will. Their spiritual superior, Provost Markus Grasl, placed the nuns in a retirement home. From there, the three elderly women moved out on their own and have lived in Goldenstein ever since. A locksmith unlocked the convent gates for them at the beginning of September. Since then, the fronts have hardened. Provost Grasl accuses the nuns of "disobedience".
Company installs stairlift free of charge
Rita, Regina and Bernadette can count on a lot of help in their fight against the authorities. Former pupils - the nuns ran the school in Goldenstein for decades - have launched a fundraising campaign. Almost 20,000 euros have been collected so far. Inns in the area cook for the ladies, and helpers and companions are constantly buying little things for the nuns.
"As soon as something is needed, we get it. The willingness to help is gigantic," says Christina Wirtenberger, a former student of Goldenstein. A German company is donating a stairlift to the sisters and wants to install it in the convent premises at its own expense. "Unfortunately, the previous one was removed after the nuns were forced to move out," says Wirtenberger.
"Sound of Music" in Goldenstein
Probably the most prominent supporter: Elisabeth von Trapp, one of the last of the famous family ("The Sound of Music"), visited the nuns in their new-old home. She would soon like to organize a benefit concert for the nuns.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
