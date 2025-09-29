Now a star family wants to help the nuns

"Krone readers have long known that the three women lived in the Goldenstein convent for several decades and were forced to leave against their will. Their spiritual superior, Provost Markus Grasl, placed the nuns in a retirement home. From there, the three elderly women moved out on their own and have lived in Goldenstein ever since. A locksmith unlocked the convent gates for them at the beginning of September. Since then, the fronts have hardened. Provost Grasl accuses the nuns of "disobedience".