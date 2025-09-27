Vorteilswelt
Bundesliga in the ticker

SV Ried and GAK draw goalless

Nachrichten
27.09.2025 05:04
(Bild: GEPA)

8th round in the Austrian Bundesliga: SV Ried host GAK. We report live, see ticker below. The score is currently 0:0.

0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

SV Ried are looking to redeem themselves after their bitter 3-2 away defeat at Vienna Austria after leading 2-0 with their first home win of the season. "With this goal in mind, I experienced a highly motivated and focused team during the training week," emphasized SVR coach Maximilian Senft, who expects "a real fight at eye level". Senft will have to do without central defender Dominik Kirnbauer, who will be out for several weeks due to an ankle injury.

"Looking worse than they are"
The fact that GAK are bottom of the table with four points is of little significance for the promoted team (7 points). "Things aren't going so well for them at the moment, but we shouldn't let that fool us. They don't have a bad team, but they're worse off in the table than they are," said attacker Mark Grosse.

GAK chase first win of the season
Graz recently picked up a point against league leaders Rapid with a late 1-1 draw, a motivational boost for the upcoming tasks. "I think we're the better team," said GAK goalscorer Tio Cipot. However, with four draws in seven games, the first win of the season is still a long way off.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

