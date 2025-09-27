Bundesliga in the ticker
SV Ried and GAK draw goalless
8th round in the Austrian Bundesliga: SV Ried host GAK. We report live, see ticker below. The score is currently 0:0.
Here is the live ticker:
SV Ried are looking to redeem themselves after their bitter 3-2 away defeat at Vienna Austria after leading 2-0 with their first home win of the season. "With this goal in mind, I experienced a highly motivated and focused team during the training week," emphasized SVR coach Maximilian Senft, who expects "a real fight at eye level". Senft will have to do without central defender Dominik Kirnbauer, who will be out for several weeks due to an ankle injury.
"Looking worse than they are"
The fact that GAK are bottom of the table with four points is of little significance for the promoted team (7 points). "Things aren't going so well for them at the moment, but we shouldn't let that fool us. They don't have a bad team, but they're worse off in the table than they are," said attacker Mark Grosse.
GAK chase first win of the season
Graz recently picked up a point against league leaders Rapid with a late 1-1 draw, a motivational boost for the upcoming tasks. "I think we're the better team," said GAK goalscorer Tio Cipot. However, with four draws in seven games, the first win of the season is still a long way off.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.