Drumbeat at Lenzing: 500 jobs to be cut

Works meeting with mayors from the region

A large works meeting will also be held in Lenzing on Monday morning in parallel with the management committee. Up to 1000 employees and several mayors from surrounding communities are expected to attend - after all, the fiber manufacturer is the largest employer in the region. The works council wants to draw attention to its demands once again: "We expect investments at the site to secure jobs in the future. We want investments to be made in improving IT and no jobs to be outsourced. Many companies have already failed because of this."