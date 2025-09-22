This is how many jobs OMV is cutting in Austria

"In recent years, wage costs have risen by 23 percent. Nobody can expect this not to have consequences," Stern now explained. With the "Revo" efficiency program, OMV wants to save a total of around 400 million euros by 2027. "When we examined the plans, we realized that this would not be possible without staff cuts," said the CEO. The organization must become faster overall, and the increased use of artificial intelligence should also help to make savings. It is clear that "we have to be better tomorrow than we are today."