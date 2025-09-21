A heated 1:1
No winner in the west derby between Altach and WSG Tirol
SCR Altach and WSG Tirol drew 1-1 in the 7th round of the Bundesliga! The Vorarlberg side trailed for a long time on Sunday after conceding a goal in stoppage time of the first half, but fought back to avoid a second defeat. Altach retained third place in the table, while the Tyroleans remain eighth.
WSG took the lead at Stadion Schnabelholz with the last action of an eventful first half. It was the fifth goal of the season for captain Valentino Müller (45.+2). Altach dictated the game for most of the time, but coach Fabio Ingolitsch's team often lacked finishing luck. "Joker" Srdjan Hristic was then allowed to redeem his team on his debut with the 1:1 in the 82nd minute.
Supposed WSG lead through Böckle
Altach had more possession practically from the start, but could not find a way through against the Tyroleans' tight defense. Every inch was fought for in the Schnabelholz - and it was intense. Referee Emil Ristoskov handed out six yellow cards in the first 20 minutes. Almost out of the blue, Benjamin Böckle was completely free in the 24th minute and scored with pinpoint accuracy to make it 1:0 for WSG, but Ristoskov rescinded the goal after studying the video. The reason: a foul by Rapid loanee Böckle on Sandro Ingolitsch.
Shortly after this scene, Altach were awarded a penalty after Ousmane Diawara fell slightly in the penalty area. But Marlon Mustapha was denied in the 29th minute by WSG keeper Adam Stejskal, who dived into the bottom right corner in time.
Mustapha was similarly denied a goal celebration in the 34th minute from an acute angle, and Stejskal also held his nerve against Diawara (38'). A Greil header (45.+1) was a little too high. WSG took the lead almost on the counterattack. Müller netted at the second attempt from inside the penalty area.
Altach attacks rolled towards Stejskal's goal
After the break, Altach tried to keep up the pressure. Patrick Greil came close in the 52nd minute, but Stejskal once again blocked his path. Diawara (53) then failed to hit the ball fully. A 20-meter hammer from Yann Massombo (69') went just wide, and a Greil volley (72') also missed the target. Only Hristic, who came on as a substitute in the 71st minute, was to have any luck. The Serbian converted a sharp Massombo cross from the left in the 82nd minute.
The result:
SCR Altach - WSG Tirol 1:1 (0:1)
Altach, Stadion Schnabelholz, 5341 spectators, SR Ristoskov
Goals: 0:1 (45.+2) Müller, 1:1 (82.) Hristic
Yellow cards: Greil, Bähre, F. Ingolitsch (coach) or Böckle, Boras, Wels, Naschberger, Vötter, Müller, Semlic (coach)
Altach: Stojanovic - Jäger (71. L. Gugganig/79. Milojevic), Zech, Koller - S. Ingolitsch (30. Oswald), Bähre, Massombo, Ouedraogo - Greil (79. Yalcin), Diawara (71. Hristic), Mustapha
WSG: Stejskal - Boras (58. Naschberger), Lawrence, Kubatta - Butler (46. Jaunegg), Taferner, Müller, Böckle - Wels (74. Vötter), Ola-Adebomi (89. Anselm), Sabitzer (74. Hinterseer)
