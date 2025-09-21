No winner in the west derby between Altach and WSG Tirol

Supposed WSG lead through Böckle

Altach had more possession practically from the start, but could not find a way through against the Tyroleans' tight defense. Every inch was fought for in the Schnabelholz - and it was intense. Referee Emil Ristoskov handed out six yellow cards in the first 20 minutes. Almost out of the blue, Benjamin Böckle was completely free in the 24th minute and scored with pinpoint accuracy to make it 1:0 for WSG, but Ristoskov rescinded the goal after studying the video. The reason: a foul by Rapid loanee Böckle on Sandro Ingolitsch.