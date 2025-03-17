End of investigation into AUA hail flight “not foreseeable”

Thunderstorm cell "not visible" to pilots

According to Austro Control, the storm was known. This raised the question of whether the pilots had underestimated the situation. In addition to an internal investigation, AUA asked the Federal Safety Investigation Board (SUB) for an external audit. According to AUA, the thunderstorm cell was not visible to the cockpit crew on the weather radar. Austro Control was unable to establish any violation of regulatory requirements with regard to the training of the pilots.