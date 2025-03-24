Discover royal fashion tips for the wedding season

The midi dress - stylish and comfortable

A midi dress is a wonderful choice for wedding guests as it is both elegant and comfortable. Princess Beatrice and Queen Letizia of Spain often favor structured midi dresses with flattering cuts. The pale blue midi dress by Beulah London that Princess Beatrice wore to the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan in 2023 was particularly beautiful. Combine midi dresses with a chic handbag and classic pumps to create a sophisticated look.