Royal fashion tips
Discover royal fashion tips for the wedding season
Spring is here and with it, the 2025 wedding season starts. If you've already received invitations to weddings or other festive occasions and are still unsure what to wear, there's a stylish solution: take inspiration from the royals!
Ella Citron-Thompkins, trend expert at Diamonds Factory, has taken a closer look at which outfits the royal style icons prefer for weddings. Here are her tips for an elegant look:
The coat dress - classic elegance
An absolute classic among royals is the coat dress. Kate, Princess of Wales, always opts for this stylish garment, which combines simplicity with elegance. Her fuchsia-colored coat dress by Alexander McQueen, which she wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018, was particularly memorable. She paired it with simple pumps and an elegant fascinator - a perfect look for formal occasions.
The midi dress - stylish and comfortable
A midi dress is a wonderful choice for wedding guests as it is both elegant and comfortable. Princess Beatrice and Queen Letizia of Spain often favor structured midi dresses with flattering cuts. The pale blue midi dress by Beulah London that Princess Beatrice wore to the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan in 2023 was particularly beautiful. Combine midi dresses with a chic handbag and classic pumps to create a sophisticated look.
Elegant gowns - For glamorous weddings
If you are invited to a particularly elegant wedding, long gowns can be an excellent choice. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and Princess Charlène of Monaco often opt for floor-length gowns with delicate embellishments. An outstanding example was Queen Máxima's pink dress at the wedding of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden. Choose flowing fabrics, subtle sequins or elegant draping to make a glamorous and stylish impression.
The eye-catching hat - royal headdress
No royal wedding outfit is complete without a stylish headdress. While tiaras are reserved for the high nobility, guests can set accents with fascinators, pillbox hats or ornate headbands. The role models here are the late Queen Elizabeth II and Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh, who always presented perfect hat creations.
Monochrome looks - timeless sophistication
An outfit that is completely in one color immediately radiates elegance. Queen Rania of Jordan and Kate Middleton are true masters of this style. Meghan Markle, for example, wore a deep blue Givenchy dress with a matching fascinator and high heels to Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018. Choose matching colors depending on the season: soft pastels in spring or elegant berry tones in autumn.
The right accessories - royal finishing touches
The royals rely on simple but elegant accessories. Pearl earrings, delicate bracelets and subtly sparkling clutches are ideal companions for an upscale look. It is important that the accessories emphasize the outfit without overloading it.
Conclusion: your perfect wedding outfit
Dressing in royal style for a wedding means combining elegance with a fine sense of etiquette. Whether it's a coat dress, midi dress or midi dress - the royals are the perfect source of inspiration for a stylish look. With tasteful accessories and the right choice of colors, you are guaranteed to attract everyone's attention and shine at every wedding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.