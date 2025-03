“Sturm is a team that can be trusted with anything”!

Krone: Mr. Schopp, it's your home club Sturm of all clubs that will be the showdown for the last places in the championship group. There are easier tasks, aren't there?

Markus Schopp: We are in a situation where we don't need to hide from anyone. There are generally no easy opponents in the Bundesliga, but we've been the best team so far this spring, haven't lost a game and are in fifth place. We want to maintain this position in the table after the game in Graz.