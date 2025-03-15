Africa aid
This Styrian built schools for 25,000 children
Peter Krasser founded the "School Ethiopia" association 23 years ago. With the construction of the 20th school and a generational concert with Peter Kraus, the donor of millions from western Styria is now drawing a line in the sand. The "Krone" asked him to take stock of his life's work.
Peter Krasser from Wies is an impressive example of what a single person can achieve with heart and discipline. For almost a quarter of a century, the former elementary school principal has supported the Africa aid organization "Menschen für Menschen". The late patron Karlheinz Böhm took the courageous West Styrian to the poorest regions of Ethiopia to support the destitute population there. "I've been collecting money for the construction of schools since my 50th birthday. Back then, I could never have imagined the dimensions that this project close to my heart would take on," beams the 73-year-old as he looks at the construction plan for the next school. "This is already the 20th school!"
Peter Krasser has already raised four million euros. Proceeds from 200 campaigns and events that the talented organizer has put together. From cabaret evenings with Ermi-Oma and Thomas Stipsits, concerts with Pizzera and Jaus or remarkable art auctions with renowned artists. "Real friendships have developed over the years. I've been in and out of Ernst Fuchs', Erik Brauer's and Günter Brus' homes. They have all supported me."
One last big charity event
The Generation Concert on March 22 in Deutschlandsberg will be the crowning glory of Krasser's many years of commitment. On this charity evening, Billie Steirisch, Opus & Schick Sisters and the indestructible Peter Kraus will be on stage. The Styrian by choice celebrates his 86th birthday on Tuesday and still fascinates audiences with his powerful voice and swinging hips. "I sent Peter Kraus a letter via the municipality of Gamlitz. He responded immediately and said yes to me straight away," says Peter happily about Peter.
"There will also be a reunion with retired Opus singer Herwig Rüdisser at the Generation Concert." Opus is one of the loyal patrons of the Styrian school building initiative, which provides 25,000 children with a good school education. "Every euro donated brings 28 times the return," calculates Peter Krasser. "If we Europeans make it possible for Africans to live in their own country, they won't flock to us out of need and hunger. Then there will be no need for Fortress Austria."
Biological clock stops charitable operation
Peter Krasser has dedicated a third of his life to his passion project and has been able to make a big difference. "I can't save the whole world, but I can make a big difference as an individual. That doesn't make me a do-gooder and I don't expect gratitude. The look on the children's beaming faces is thanks enough," says the West Styrian, who was made an "honorary citizen" far from home with a sceptre and insignia.
"I have to respect my biological clock and now shut down my charitable one-man business. Much to my wife's delight, even though she knows it will never be completely quiet for me."
