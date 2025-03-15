This Styrian built schools for 25,000 children

Peter Krasser from Wies is an impressive example of what a single person can achieve with heart and discipline. For almost a quarter of a century, the former elementary school principal has supported the Africa aid organization "Menschen für Menschen". The late patron Karlheinz Böhm took the courageous West Styrian to the poorest regions of Ethiopia to support the destitute population there. "I've been collecting money for the construction of schools since my 50th birthday. Back then, I could never have imagined the dimensions that this project close to my heart would take on," beams the 73-year-old as he looks at the construction plan for the next school. "This is already the 20th school!"